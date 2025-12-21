Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. ESET Full Disk Encryption is a commercial data loss prevention tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
SMB and mid-market teams that need encryption without a separate management layer should pick ESET Full Disk Encryption; it deploys and activates in a single click through ESET PROTECT, which means your Windows and macOS devices stay encrypted without requiring a dedicated console sprawl. The solution covers GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD compliance out of the box, and AES-256 hardware acceleration keeps performance overhead minimal on older hardware where software encryption would actually hurt adoption. This is not the tool for organizations that want encryption tied to a broader zero-trust or identity-driven access story; ESET FDE is disk-level protection, not a data access control system.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Full disk encryption solution for Windows and macOS managed via ESET PROTECT
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs ESET Full Disk Encryption for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
ESET Full Disk Encryption: Full disk encryption solution for Windows and macOS managed via ESET PROTECT. built by ESET. Core capabilities include System disk and partition encryption, Full drive encryption, AES 256 hardware-accelerated encryption..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. ESET Full Disk Encryption differentiates with System disk and partition encryption, Full drive encryption, AES 256 hardware-accelerated encryption.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. ESET Full Disk Encryption is developed by ESET. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP integrates with Active Directory, Group Policy, Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop, Citrix XenApp and 6 more. ESET Full Disk Encryption integrates with ESET PROTECT Console. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and ESET Full Disk Encryption serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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