Eroun&Company SAIFE X: GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks. built by eRoun&Company. Core capabilities include Comprehensive visibility and monitoring of multiple LLMs including ChatGPT and local models, Allow/block scanning controls for LLM access, Usage and cost management by user and LLM..

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security: Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include GenAI application discovery and categorization across 4000+ applications, Real-time visibility into GenAI app usage and users, 80+ GenAI-specific attributes for application profiling..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.