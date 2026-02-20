Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..

Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.