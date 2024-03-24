Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Envalid is a free static application security testing tool. Gomboc AI ACSA is a commercial static application security testing tool by Gomboc AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Node.js teams that need config validation without external dependencies should use Envalid; it catches environment variable misconfigurations at startup rather than letting them surface in production, and the immutable access pattern prevents accidental mutations that create security gaps. At 1,547 GitHub stars with zero maintained alternatives in this specific niche, adoption signal is real. Skip this if you're running polyglot infrastructure where validation logic needs to live outside your application layer, or if your risk model treats env var exposure as a solved problem already handled upstream.
A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications.
AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs.
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Common questions about comparing Envalid vs Gomboc AI ACSA for your static application security testing needs.
Envalid: A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications..
Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Envalid is open-source with 1,547 GitHub stars. Gomboc AI ACSA is developed by Gomboc AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Envalid and Gomboc AI ACSA serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Hardening. Key differences: Envalid is Free while Gomboc AI ACSA is Commercial, Envalid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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