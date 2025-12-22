Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.