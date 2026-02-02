Entro Agentic AI: Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets. built by Entro. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and classification, Non-human identity mapping and management, Secret scanning across SDLC..

GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security: Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management. built by GitGuardian. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code repositories, Public GitHub monitoring, NHI governance and observability..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.