Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Entro Agentic AI is a commercial non-human identity tool by Entro. GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security is a commercial secrets detection tool by GitGuardian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing AI agents across software development pipelines need Entro Agentic AI because it maps non-human identities and their secrets before threats escalate, filling a gap that traditional identity tools ignore. The tool discovers and classifies agents, scans for exposed secrets across the SDLC, and enforces real-time threat detection with human ownership attribution, addressing NIST ID.AM and PR.AA coverage where most identity programs have blind spots. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed AI agents at scale or treats agent credential management as a solved problem within existing PAM tools.
GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security
Development teams shipping code at scale need GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security to stop secrets leakage before it reaches production; the tool catches API keys, tokens, and credentials in repositories and monitors public GitHub in real time, which prevents the majority of identity-based breaches originating from developer workflows. Coverage across ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring means you're tracking NHI exposure and responding to anomalies without manual secret rotation overhead. This is overkill for organizations with fewer than 50 engineers or teams that haven't had a secrets incident; you'll pay for detection depth you don't yet need.
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management
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Common questions about comparing Entro Agentic AI vs GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security for your non-human identity needs.
Entro Agentic AI: Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets. built by Entro. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and classification, Non-human identity mapping and management, Secret scanning across SDLC..
GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security: Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management. built by GitGuardian. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code repositories, Public GitHub monitoring, NHI governance and observability..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Entro Agentic AI differentiates with AI agent discovery and classification, Non-human identity mapping and management, Secret scanning across SDLC. GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security differentiates with Secrets detection in code repositories, Public GitHub monitoring, NHI governance and observability.
Entro Agentic AI is developed by Entro. GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security is developed by GitGuardian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Entro Agentic AI and GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Secrets Management, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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