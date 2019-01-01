Entersoft Managed Cloud Security: Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Cloud architecture review, Cloud configuration review, Cloud vulnerability assessment and penetration testing..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.