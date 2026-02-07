EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Exterro Intelligence is a commercial data privacy tool by Exterro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Legal and privacy teams managing litigation, investigations, or regulatory discovery will get the most from Exterro Intelligence because its domain-specific AI agents automate the document review and data relationship mapping that otherwise requires months of manual work. The platform processes 40,000 documents per hour and covers the full NIST Detect and Respond lifecycle, particularly strong on adverse event analysis and forensic investigation workflows. Skip this if your priority is real-time security monitoring or threat hunting; Exterro is built for post-incident and compliance workflows, not prevention.
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams
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Common questions about comparing EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection vs Exterro Intelligence for your data privacy needs.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Exterro Intelligence: AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams. built by Exterro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI agents for data risk management, Contextual insights for custodian and content relationship analysis, Smart Labeling for automated document review..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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