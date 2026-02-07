EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..

Exterro Intelligence: AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams. built by Exterro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI agents for data risk management, Contextual insights for custodian and content relationship analysis, Smart Labeling for automated document review..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.