Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ElectricEye is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running multi-cloud infrastructure on minimal budget should evaluate ElectricEye for its breadth across 1000+ checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks without licensing friction. The Python CLI approach means fast deployment for teams comfortable with command-line tooling and CI/CD integration, particularly useful for catching configuration drift across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs a polished UI, real-time alerting dashboards, or managed SaaS support; ElectricEye is built for practitioners who read code and automate compliance scans, not point-and-click buyers.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing ElectricEye vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
ElectricEye: ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ElectricEye is open-source with 1,009 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ElectricEye and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, GCP. Key differences: ElectricEye is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, ElectricEye is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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