Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. ElectricEye is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running multi-cloud infrastructure on minimal budget should evaluate ElectricEye for its breadth across 1000+ checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks without licensing friction. The Python CLI approach means fast deployment for teams comfortable with command-line tooling and CI/CD integration, particularly useful for catching configuration drift across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs a polished UI, real-time alerting dashboards, or managed SaaS support; ElectricEye is built for practitioners who read code and automate compliance scans, not point-and-click buyers.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs ElectricEye for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
ElectricEye: ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. ElectricEye is open-source with 1,009 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and ElectricEye serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover GCP, AWS. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while ElectricEye is Free, ElectricEye is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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