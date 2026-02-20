ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery: Decrypts EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes across Windows versions. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Decrypt EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes, Sector-by-sector disk scanning to locate encrypted files and keys (Professional Edition), File-level key scanning..

Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery: Distributed GPU-accelerated password recovery for 300+ file/encryption formats. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Password recovery for 300+ file and encryption formats, GPU hardware acceleration supporting NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs, Heterogeneous multi-GPU acceleration (different makes/models simultaneously)..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.