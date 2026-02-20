Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery is a commercial digital forensics tool by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery is a commercial digital forensics tool by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery
Incident response teams and forensic examiners handling Windows systems with EFS-encrypted data will rely on ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery when deleted user accounts or reformatted drives contain evidence that standard recovery tools cannot touch. The Professional Edition's sector-by-sector disk scanning and support for DESX, 3DES, and AES decryption give you recovery options most competitors don't offer. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native or non-Windows; the tool's strength is narrow and vertical, which is exactly why it works when you need it.
Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise forensics teams with on-premise GPU clusters will extract passwords from encrypted files and VMs faster than cloud-only competitors, thanks to linear scalability across 10,000 networked workstations and native support for heterogeneous GPU architectures. Coverage of 300+ formats including password managers like Bitwarden and 1Password, plus native VMware and Azure VM recovery, addresses the formats you'll actually encounter in incident response. Skip this if your team needs incident response automation or threat detection; Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery is a specialized cracking tool with no RS.AN orchestration layer, meaning you're managing recovery workflows manually.
Decrypts EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes across Windows versions.
Distributed GPU-accelerated password recovery for 300+ file/encryption formats.
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Common questions about comparing ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery vs Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery for your digital forensics needs.
ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery: Decrypts EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes across Windows versions. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Decrypt EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes, Sector-by-sector disk scanning to locate encrypted files and keys (Professional Edition), File-level key scanning..
Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery: Distributed GPU-accelerated password recovery for 300+ file/encryption formats. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Password recovery for 300+ file and encryption formats, GPU hardware acceleration supporting NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs, Heterogeneous multi-GPU acceleration (different makes/models simultaneously)..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery differentiates with Decrypt EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes, Sector-by-sector disk scanning to locate encrypted files and keys (Professional Edition), File-level key scanning. Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery differentiates with Password recovery for 300+ file and encryption formats, GPU hardware acceleration supporting NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs, Heterogeneous multi-GPU acceleration (different makes/models simultaneously).
ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery is developed by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery is developed by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery and Elcomsoft Distributed Password Recovery serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools, both cover Password Recovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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