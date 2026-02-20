Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery: Decrypts EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes across Windows versions. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Decrypt EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes, Sector-by-sector disk scanning to locate encrypted files and keys (Professional Edition), File-level key scanning..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.