Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery is a commercial digital forensics tool by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery is a commercial digital forensics tool by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery
Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to recover passwords from encrypted archives should pick ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery for its speed on legacy encryption; the Pro Edition cracks WinZip 8.0 and earlier within roughly one hour, which matters when you're working against the clock in active investigations. The tool supports ZIP, 7Zip, RAR, and ARJ formats with multiple attack vectors including known-plaintext and dictionary methods, mapping directly to NIST RS.AN incident analysis workflows. Skip this if your team primarily handles modern AES-encrypted archives or needs broader forensic capabilities beyond password recovery; ElcomSoft is deliberately narrow.
ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery
Incident response teams and forensic examiners handling Windows systems with EFS-encrypted data will rely on ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery when deleted user accounts or reformatted drives contain evidence that standard recovery tools cannot touch. The Professional Edition's sector-by-sector disk scanning and support for DESX, 3DES, and AES decryption give you recovery options most competitors don't offer. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native or non-Windows; the tool's strength is narrow and vertical, which is exactly why it works when you need it.
Password recovery tool for encrypted ZIP, 7Zip, and RAR archives.
Decrypts EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes across Windows versions.
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Common questions about comparing ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery vs ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery for your digital forensics needs.
ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery: Password recovery tool for encrypted ZIP, 7Zip, and RAR archives. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Brute-force attack for password recovery, Dictionary attack with built-in and custom dictionary support, Known-plaintext attack for ZIP (classic encryption) and ARJ archives..
ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery: Decrypts EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes across Windows versions. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Decrypt EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes, Sector-by-sector disk scanning to locate encrypted files and keys (Professional Edition), File-level key scanning..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery differentiates with Brute-force attack for password recovery, Dictionary attack with built-in and custom dictionary support, Known-plaintext attack for ZIP (classic encryption) and ARJ archives. ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery differentiates with Decrypt EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes, Sector-by-sector disk scanning to locate encrypted files and keys (Professional Edition), File-level key scanning.
ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery is developed by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery is developed by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery and ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools, both cover Windows, Password Recovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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