ElcomSoft Adv. Archive Password Recovery: Password recovery tool for encrypted ZIP, 7Zip, and RAR archives. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Brute-force attack for password recovery, Dictionary attack with built-in and custom dictionary support, Known-plaintext attack for ZIP (classic encryption) and ARJ archives..

ElcomSoft Advanced EFS Data Recovery: Decrypts EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes across Windows versions. built by ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Decrypt EFS-protected files on NTFS volumes, Sector-by-sector disk scanning to locate encrypted files and keys (Professional Edition), File-level key scanning..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.