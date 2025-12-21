Elastic Search AI Platform: Search AI platform with vector database for logs, threat hunting, and AI apps. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Vector database for AI and semantic search, Hybrid search combining full-text and semantic search, ES|QL unified query language..

IBM QRadar SIEM: SIEM platform for centralized security visibility and threat detection. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection, User and entity behavior analytics (UBA), Network detection and response (NDR)..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.