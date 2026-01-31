Edgescan API Security Testing: API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery across IP/CIDR ranges, Multi-layer API probing technology, Rogue and hidden API detection..

Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.