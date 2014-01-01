Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs

Mid-market and enterprise teams that need reliable SMS delivery for time-sensitive alerts, 2FA, and critical notifications should evaluate Retarus Enterprise SMS APIs for its multi-protocol flexibility and message prioritization that guarantees delivery order for compliance-sensitive use cases. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, meaning access control and encryption are baked in, and its GraphQL reporting API gives you the audit trail regulators actually want to see. Skip this if you're looking for a chat platform or need SMS integrated into a broader UCaaS suite; Retarus is SMS-only, which is why it doesn't try to be everything.