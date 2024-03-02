Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DumpsterDiver is a free static application security testing tool. Semgrep Secrets is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams hunting for secrets in large codebases or data repositories will appreciate DumpsterDiver because entropy-based detection catches obfuscated keys that regex alone misses. The tool is free and runs offline, which means you can scan sensitive repositories without shipping data to a vendor or waiting on API quotas. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or deep integration with your CI/CD pipeline; DumpsterDiver finds the problem but leaves the cleanup to you.
Developers and security teams shipping code at startup to mid-market velocity should adopt Semgrep Secrets to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach Git history; the semantic analysis engine validates findings against actual service APIs rather than relying on regex alone, cutting false positives that tank adoption. Hybrid deployment means secrets never leave your infrastructure during validation, directly supporting ID.RA risk assessment without adding external dependencies. Skip this if your priority is post-breach secret rotation or you already have a mature secrets scanning workflow embedded across all CI/CD systems; Semgrep excels at shift-left prevention, not remediation at scale.
DumpsterDiver analyzes large datasets to detect hardcoded secrets, keys, and passwords using entropy calculations and customizable search rules.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation
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Common questions about comparing DumpsterDiver vs Semgrep Secrets for your static application security testing needs.
DumpsterDiver: DumpsterDiver analyzes large datasets to detect hardcoded secrets, keys, and passwords using entropy calculations and customizable search rules..
Semgrep Secrets: Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DumpsterDiver is open-source with 1,024 GitHub stars. Semgrep Secrets is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DumpsterDiver and Semgrep Secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Entropy. Key differences: DumpsterDiver is Free while Semgrep Secrets is Commercial, DumpsterDiver is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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