Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial secrets detection tool by Aikido Security. Semgrep Secrets is a commercial secrets detection tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Developers and security teams shipping code at startup to mid-market velocity should adopt Semgrep Secrets to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach Git history; the semantic analysis engine validates findings against actual service APIs rather than relying on regex alone, cutting false positives that tank adoption. Hybrid deployment means secrets never leave your infrastructure during validation, directly supporting ID.RA risk assessment without adding external dependencies. Skip this if your priority is post-breach secret rotation or you already have a mature secrets scanning workflow embedded across all CI/CD systems; Semgrep excels at shift-left prevention, not remediation at scale.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Semgrep Secrets for your secrets detection needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Semgrep Secrets: Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection differentiates with CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active. Semgrep Secrets differentiates with Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Semgrep Secrets is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Semgrep Secrets integrates with Git, AWS, Slack, GitHub, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Semgrep Secrets serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both are Secrets Detection tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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