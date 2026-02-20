Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant is a commercial ai data poisoning protection tool by Duality Technologies. Skyflow for GenAI is a commercial ai data poisoning protection tool by Skyflow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai data poisoning protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Duality Technologies AI Assistant
Enterprise security and data governance teams analyzing sensitive datasets will get real value from Duality Technologies AI Assistant because it lets analysts query encrypted data without decryption, eliminating the exposure window that makes data breaches costly. The tool uses FHE and differential privacy to keep data encrypted during computation, addresses the NIST PR.DS requirement directly, and runs on cloud infrastructure that handles multi-tenant environments. Skip this if your team needs real-time threat detection or incident response automation; Duality is a research and analytics tool, not a security operations platform.
Security teams deploying large language models across training, fine-tuning, and retrieval-augmented generation pipelines need Skyflow for GenAI because it catches sensitive data leakage before it poisons your models, not after models expose it in production. The tokenization and polymorphic encryption happen at ingestion, and fine-grained access controls with time-bound permissions mean your data science team can't accidentally train on unredacted PII even if they try. Skip this if your GenAI use cases are limited to public data or if you're not yet comfortable with API-first privacy controls embedded into your existing ML workflows.
Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data.
Data privacy vault to protect PII across the full LLM/GenAI lifecycle.
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Common questions about comparing Duality Technologies AI Assistant vs Skyflow for GenAI for your ai data poisoning protection needs.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..
Skyflow for GenAI: Data privacy vault to protect PII across the full LLM/GenAI lifecycle. built by Skyflow. Core capabilities include Automatic detection and redaction of sensitive data and IP during LLM training, fine-tuning, RAG, and inference, Re-identification of de-identified data for authorized users, Fine-grained, time-bound access controls for sensitive data..
Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant differentiates with Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations. Skyflow for GenAI differentiates with Automatic detection and redaction of sensitive data and IP during LLM training, fine-tuning, RAG, and inference, Re-identification of de-identified data for authorized users, Fine-grained, time-bound access controls for sensitive data.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant is developed by Duality Technologies. Skyflow for GenAI is developed by Skyflow. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant and Skyflow for GenAI serve similar AI Data Poisoning Protection use cases: both are AI Data Poisoning Protection tools, both cover Generative AI, Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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