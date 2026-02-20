Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..

Honeypotz AI Studio: Confidential computing platform securing AI/ML models and sensitive data. built by Honeypotz Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven cyber threat detection and neutralization, CPU-level AI/ML model protection (Quantum Armor Technology), EKG biometric identity validation (DeepBeat ID)..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.