Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial confidential computing tool by Anjuna Security. Duality Confidential Computing Platform is a commercial confidential computing tool by Duality Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best confidential computing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams collaborating on AI models with regulated or sensitive data will find real value in Duality Confidential Computing Platform because it lets multiple parties train and validate models together without exposing raw datasets. The platform's hardware-backed TEEs with LLM support and cross-border compliance controls directly address NIST PR.DS (data security) and GV.SC (supply chain risk), covering the privacy and residency requirements that block most multiparty ML projects. Skip this if your use case is single-tenant model development or if you need strong detection and response capabilities; Duality is narrowly focused on computation security and data collaboration, not threat hunting or incident response.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads.
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Seaglass vs Duality Confidential Computing Platform for your confidential computing needs.
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..
Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anjuna Seaglass differentiates with No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment. Duality Confidential Computing Platform differentiates with Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images).
Anjuna Seaglass is developed by Anjuna Security. Duality Confidential Computing Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anjuna Seaglass integrates with Docker, HashiCorp Vault, Python, NGINX, Microsoft Azure and 2 more. Duality Confidential Computing Platform integrates with AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anjuna Seaglass and Duality Confidential Computing Platform serve similar Confidential Computing use cases: both are Confidential Computing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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