Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by Duality Technologies. Enveil Secure AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Enveil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Duality Confidential Computing Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams collaborating on AI models with regulated or sensitive data will find real value in Duality Confidential Computing Platform because it lets multiple parties train and validate models together without exposing raw datasets. The platform's hardware-backed TEEs with LLM support and cross-border compliance controls directly address NIST PR.DS (data security) and GV.SC (supply chain risk), covering the privacy and residency requirements that block most multiparty ML projects. Skip this if your use case is single-tenant model development or if you need strong detection and response capabilities; Duality is narrowly focused on computation security and data collaboration, not threat hunting or incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.
Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads.
PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos.
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Common questions about comparing Duality Confidential Computing Platform vs Enveil Secure AI for your ai model security needs.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..
Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform differentiates with Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images). Enveil Secure AI differentiates with Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. Enveil Secure AI is developed by Enveil. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform and Enveil Secure AI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover Mlsecops. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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