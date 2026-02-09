Confidential Agents: Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-level encryption for data protection during AI processing, Cryptographically verifiable data privacy and sovereignty, AI agent attestation for integrity and provenance verification..

Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.