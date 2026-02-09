Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confidential Agents is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. Duality Confidential Computing Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by Duality Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and AI teams deploying agents on regulated datasets will see immediate value in Confidential Agents' hardware-level encryption during inference, which eliminates the typical choice between data utility and privacy. The platform covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA controls with cryptographic verification built in, meaning you get attestable proof of data isolation rather than policy assertions. Skip this if your use case is consumer-scale or doesn't involve cross-organizational data sharing; the operational overhead and pricing model assume you're solving a specific high-stakes problem, not running commodity AI workloads.
Duality Confidential Computing Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams collaborating on AI models with regulated or sensitive data will find real value in Duality Confidential Computing Platform because it lets multiple parties train and validate models together without exposing raw datasets. The platform's hardware-backed TEEs with LLM support and cross-border compliance controls directly address NIST PR.DS (data security) and GV.SC (supply chain risk), covering the privacy and residency requirements that block most multiparty ML projects. Skip this if your use case is single-tenant model development or if you need strong detection and response capabilities; Duality is narrowly focused on computation security and data collaboration, not threat hunting or incident response.
Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely
Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads.
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Common questions about comparing Confidential Agents vs Duality Confidential Computing Platform for your ai model security needs.
Confidential Agents: Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-level encryption for data protection during AI processing, Cryptographically verifiable data privacy and sovereignty, AI agent attestation for integrity and provenance verification..
Duality Confidential Computing Platform: Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images)..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confidential Agents differentiates with Hardware-level encryption for data protection during AI processing, Cryptographically verifiable data privacy and sovereignty, AI agent attestation for integrity and provenance verification. Duality Confidential Computing Platform differentiates with Hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for secure computation, AI/ML model training, tuning, and validation on sensitive/encrypted data, Support for structured and unstructured data (text, audio, images).
Confidential Agents is developed by OPAQUE. Duality Confidential Computing Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confidential Agents and Duality Confidential Computing Platform serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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