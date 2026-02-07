Drivesec Weseth®: Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases. built by Drivesec. Core capabilities include Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), CSMS and SUMS compliance support, Requirements engineering and cybersecurity concept development..

Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI: Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and monitoring of AI-generated code, Detection of AI coding tools, LLMs, and MCPs usage, Correlation of AI-generated code with developer secure coding skill levels..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.