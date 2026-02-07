Drivesec Weseth®: Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases. built by Drivesec. Core capabilities include Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), CSMS and SUMS compliance support, Requirements engineering and cybersecurity concept development..

Kirin AI Coding Safety: Security solution for AI coding assistants, agents, and MCP servers. built by Knostic. Core capabilities include Security for AI coding assistants, MCP server security management, AI agent security enforcement..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.