Drip7 Policy Workflows: Policy management platform for distribution, acknowledgement tracking & audit trails. built by Drip7. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Central versioned policy repository for storing and organizing organizational policies, Automated acknowledgement workflows with digital sign-off and automatic reminders, Role- and department-based policy distribution targeting..

FireMon Policy Workbench: Firewall policy design and automation platform for network security teams. built by FireMon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment-aware policy recommendations, Guided policy design workspace, Continuous validation against compliance frameworks..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.