AlgoSec FireFlow: Automates firewall security policy change management from planning to validation. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero-touch automated firewall policy change management, Inbound and outbound firewall rule management, Application-level change management (AppChange)..

Drip7 Policy Workflows: Policy management platform for distribution, acknowledgement tracking & audit trails. built by Drip7. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Central versioned policy repository for storing and organizing organizational policies, Automated acknowledgement workflows with digital sign-off and automatic reminders, Role- and department-based policy distribution targeting..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.