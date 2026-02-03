Dream AI Cyber Factory: National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection. built by Dream Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous continuous monitoring and real-time response to cyber threats, Network scanning and asset mapping via Discovery App, Cyber Language Model (CLM) for asset classification by role, exposure, and impact..

Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.