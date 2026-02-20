DeviceTotal: Agentless AI platform for OT/IoT/network device vuln & risk mgmt. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless device security posture assessment, AI-driven vulnerability prioritization, CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tracking..

ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.