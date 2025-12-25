Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..

Sn1per Sn1per: Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning. built by Sn1perSecurity. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for CVEs, Asset discovery for subdomains, IP addresses, and hostnames, Internal and external attack surface coverage..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.