Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..

Siemba EASM: AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.