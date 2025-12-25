Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Siemba EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Siemba. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and forgotten assets will get the most from Siemba EASM because it discovers external-facing infrastructure without needing credentials or network access. The platform maps to all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Asset Management, Risk Assessment, Continuous Monitoring, and Infrastructure Resilience,which reflects real coverage across the attack surface lifecycle rather than point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or if you need deep integration with existing ticketing workflows; Siemba prioritizes discovery and monitoring visibility over downstream remediation automation.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs Siemba EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Siemba EASM: AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing. Siemba EASM differentiates with External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Siemba EASM is developed by Siemba. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and Siemba EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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