Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Intruder Discover Attack Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security infrastructure will find real value in Intruder Discover Attack Surface for closing the visibility gap on cloud-exposed assets. The platform's multi-cloud integration across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure combined with automatic discovery means you're not manually hunting for forgotten instances or misconfigured buckets. The honest limitation: this tool prioritizes asset discovery and continuous scanning over remediation workflows, so teams expecting built-in fix guidance or deep integration with your existing SOAR should look elsewhere.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs Intruder Discover Attack Surface for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Intruder Discover Attack Surface: Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing. Intruder Discover Attack Surface differentiates with Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Intruder Discover Attack Surface is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring integrates with Jira, Slack. Intruder Discover Attack Surface integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Cloudflare. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and Intruder Discover Attack Surface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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