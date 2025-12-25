Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.

findmytakeover

Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should use findmytakeover to catch dangling DNS records before attackers do; it's the one tool that actually scans across AWS, Azure, and GCP DNS zones in parallel instead of forcing serial checks. The free pricing model means you can validate the subdomain takeover risk in your estate without procurement friction, and 143 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance. Skip this if you need DNS security bundled with WAF rules or DDoS mitigation; findmytakeover solves one problem well and doesn't pretend to be a full DNS platform.