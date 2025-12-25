Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. findmytakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should use findmytakeover to catch dangling DNS records before attackers do; it's the one tool that actually scans across AWS, Azure, and GCP DNS zones in parallel instead of forcing serial checks. The free pricing model means you can validate the subdomain takeover risk in your estate without procurement friction, and 143 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance. Skip this if you need DNS security bundled with WAF rules or DDoS mitigation; findmytakeover solves one problem well and doesn't pretend to be a full DNS platform.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs findmytakeover for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
findmytakeover: A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. findmytakeover is open-source with 143 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and findmytakeover serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Detectify Surface Monitoring is Commercial while findmytakeover is Free, findmytakeover is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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