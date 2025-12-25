Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under sprawling cloud infrastructure will get real value from Edgescan Attack Surface Management because it actually finds the assets you've forgotten you own, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform maps DNS records, subdomains, and APIs continuously without requiring agents or network access, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 where most ASM tools go shallow. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or integration with existing ticketing systems; Edgescan excels at discovery and exposure alerting, not orchestration of the fix.
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Surface Monitoring vs Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Surface Monitoring: Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing..
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM): External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automatic subdomain discovery and monitoring, Continuous vulnerability scanning, Payload-based security testing. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping.
Detectify Surface Monitoring is developed by Detectify. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Surface Monitoring and Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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