Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.

Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM)

Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under sprawling cloud infrastructure will get real value from Edgescan Attack Surface Management because it actually finds the assets you've forgotten you own, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform maps DNS records, subdomains, and APIs continuously without requiring agents or network access, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 where most ASM tools go shallow. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or integration with existing ticketing systems; Edgescan excels at discovery and exposure alerting, not orchestration of the fix.