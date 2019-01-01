Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Sn1per Professional 2026 is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs Sn1per Professional 2026 for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Sn1per Professional 2026: Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management. built by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Core capabilities include Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform differentiates with Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing. Sn1per Professional 2026 differentiates with Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance.
Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. Sn1per Professional 2026 is developed by Sn1perSecurity LLC founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Platform integrates with Jira, Slack, Trello, Microsoft Teams, Splunk and 1 more. Sn1per Professional 2026 integrates with Nessus, Docker, Slack, Metasploit, Burpsuite and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Detectify Platform and Sn1per Professional 2026 serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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