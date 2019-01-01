Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..

Sn1per Professional 2026: Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management. built by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Core capabilities include Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.