Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..

Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery: Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.