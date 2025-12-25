Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will find real value in Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know you're running, then keeps finding it as things change. The agentless external scanning and automated rescans mean you're catching newly exposed assets and misconfigured domains without adding operational overhead, which directly strengthens your ID.AM and ID.RA posture under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; Halo stops at discovery and inventory, leaving the actual patching to you.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery: Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform differentiates with Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification.
Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Platform integrates with Jira, Slack, Trello, Microsoft Teams, Splunk and 1 more. Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery integrates with AWS, GCP, Cloudflare, Slack, Email. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Detectify Platform and Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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