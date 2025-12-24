Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DerSecur. FossID Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FossID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling open-source dependencies will get immediate value from DerSecur SCA because its hybrid reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually proving whether a vulnerable component is callable from your code, not just present in your tree. The PURL-based package naming and automated SBOM generation cover NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that auditors will ask for, and integrations with GitHub and NVD keep findings current without manual feeds. Skip this if your primary need is license compliance depth or you're a small team still building basic dependency visibility; DerSecur assumes you've already mapped your supply chain risk and need to prioritize what actually matters to remediate.
FossID Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source footprints will get the most from FossID Software Composition Analysis because its 3+ petabyte component database catches both known vulnerabilities and AI-detected code snippets that smaller SCA tools miss during blind scans. The NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and native CI/CD integration mean you can enforce license and supply chain policy without source code access, which matters if you're inheriting legacy codebases or integrating third-party binaries. Skip this if your organization is still in the "occasional dependency audit" phase; FossID's value compounds with maturity, not for teams running one or two applications.
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation
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Common questions about comparing DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs FossID Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..
FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring. FossID Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by DerSecur. FossID Software Composition Analysis is developed by FossID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Google OSV, NIST NVD. FossID Software Composition Analysis integrates with Git, CI/CD pipelines. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and FossID Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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