DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

OneSpan Product: Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks. built by OneSpan..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.