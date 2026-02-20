Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial malware analysis tool by Antiy Labs. DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) for your malware analysis needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile differentiates with Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications. DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter).
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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