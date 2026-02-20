Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..

DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.