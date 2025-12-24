Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence
Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence: Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter). NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence differentiates with Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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