Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. DerSecur DerScanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
Development teams shipping code across 43 languages will appreciate DerSecur DerScanner's ability to catch vulnerabilities before runtime, especially its binary scanning for legacy applications that traditional SAST tools skip. The Confi AI engine meaningfully reduces false positives that bog down junior developers, and native CI/CD integration means findings land in Jenkins or GitHub without friction. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment detection or if you need deep NIST Respond capabilities; DerScanner prioritizes the shift-left side of the risk lifecycle, not incident recovery.
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing vs DerSecur DerScanner for your static application security testing needs.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
DerSecur DerScanner: SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST). DerSecur DerScanner differentiates with Support for 43 programming languages, Binary code scanning for legacy applications, Confi AI engine for false positive reduction.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. DerSecur DerScanner is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing and DerSecur DerScanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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