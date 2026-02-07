Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Manifest Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex software supply chains should adopt Manifest Platform if SBOM governance and third-party risk visibility are your compliance bottlenecks. The platform maps to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC and ID.AM functions through automated SBOM enrichment and component integrity verification, giving you the provenance tracking that manual spreadsheet approaches simply cannot scale. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on SBOM generation across development teams; Manifest works best when you already have SBOMs to manage rather than starting from zero.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Ortelius vs Manifest Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Manifest Platform: SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines. Manifest Platform differentiates with SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email.
DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Manifest Platform is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Ortelius and Manifest Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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