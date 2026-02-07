DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..

Manifest Platform: SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.