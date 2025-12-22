Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Manifest Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex software supply chains should adopt Manifest Platform if SBOM governance and third-party risk visibility are your compliance bottlenecks. The platform maps to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC and ID.AM functions through automated SBOM enrichment and component integrity verification, giving you the provenance tracking that manual spreadsheet approaches simply cannot scale. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on SBOM generation across development teams; Manifest works best when you already have SBOMs to manage rather than starting from zero.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Manifest Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Manifest Platform: SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. Manifest Platform differentiates with SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Manifest Platform is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Manifest Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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