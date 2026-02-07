DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing polyglot deployments across multiple environments should use DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform for its ability to map vulnerabilities directly to live running services rather than leaving findings orphaned in container registries or artifact repos. The platform's real-time CVE correlation with active endpoints and SBOM aggregation across environments means your team stops chasing inventory ghosts and starts knowing what's actually exposed. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary control; DeployHub assumes vulnerabilities will slip through to production and catches them there instead.