Windows development teams troubleshooting DLL load failures will find Dependencies essential; it replaces the obsolete Dependency Walker with a modern interface that actually shows you why a binary won't load instead of leaving you guessing. With 11,263 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable for the specific pain of resolving missing dependency chains on Windows. Skip this if you need automated supply chain risk scanning or vulnerability detection in your dependencies; Dependencies is a diagnostic tool for load-time issues, not a security scanner for known CVEs.

DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.