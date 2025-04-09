Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Delinea Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Keeper Security Connection Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling machine identity inventories alongside human access will get immediate value from Delinea Platform's automated discovery and AI-powered access decisions. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 identity and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous assessment and anomalous behavior detection that catches lateral movement attempts traditional PAM misses. Skip this if your primary need is legacy on-premises secrets rotation without cloud infrastructure; Delinea is built cloud-native and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Keeper Security Connection Manager
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous infrastructure,databases, Kubernetes, web apps, desktops,should pick Keeper Security Connection Manager because it handles all four without forcing separate gateways or agents on endpoints. Agentless browser-based access plus native support for RDP, SSH, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes means you control privileged sessions from a single pane without touching user devices, and multi-user session sharing with keystroke recording satisfies most compliance audits on first pass. Skip this if your organization runs a homogeneous Windows environment where traditional VPN and RDP hardening suffice; you'll pay for breadth you don't need.
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Delinea Platform vs Keeper Security Connection Manager for your privileged access management needs.
Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..
Keeper Security Connection Manager: Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delinea Platform differentiates with Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation. Keeper Security Connection Manager differentiates with RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications.
Delinea Platform is developed by Delinea. Keeper Security Connection Manager is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Delinea Platform and Keeper Security Connection Manager serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox