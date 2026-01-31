Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.