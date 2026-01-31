Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Delinea Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism. Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling machine identity inventories alongside human access will get immediate value from Delinea Platform's automated discovery and AI-powered access decisions. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 identity and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous assessment and anomalous behavior detection that catches lateral movement attempts traditional PAM misses. Skip this if your primary need is legacy on-premises secrets rotation without cloud infrastructure; Delinea is built cloud-native and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling machine identity inventories alongside human access will get immediate value from Delinea Platform's automated discovery and AI-powered access decisions. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 identity and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous assessment and anomalous behavior detection that catches lateral movement attempts traditional PAM misses. Skip this if your primary need is legacy on-premises secrets rotation without cloud infrastructure; Delinea is built cloud-native and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Delinea Platform for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Delinea Platform differentiates with Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Delinea Platform is developed by Delinea. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Delinea Platform serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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