Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Delinea Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by Delinea. Keeper Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling machine identity inventories alongside human access will get immediate value from Delinea Platform's automated discovery and AI-powered access decisions. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 identity and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous assessment and anomalous behavior detection that catches lateral movement attempts traditional PAM misses. Skip this if your primary need is legacy on-premises secrets rotation without cloud infrastructure; Delinea is built cloud-native and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Keeper Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in Keeper Privileged Access Management's automated account discovery paired with session recording across six protocols; the zero-knowledge architecture means your PAM layer itself becomes unhackable even if your cloud provider is compromised. The AI-powered threat detection during active sessions catches lateral movement attempts that static policy enforcement misses. Skip this if you're a small team with fewer than 50 privileged accounts or if you need deep integration with homegrown internal tools; Keeper's strength is standardized infrastructure, not custom connectors.
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Delinea Platform vs Keeper Privileged Access Management for your privileged access management needs.
Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..
Keeper Privileged Access Management: Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets, Zero-knowledge and zero-trust architecture with end-to-end encryption, Remote session access across SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server protocols..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Delinea Platform differentiates with Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation. Keeper Privileged Access Management differentiates with Automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets, Zero-knowledge and zero-trust architecture with end-to-end encryption, Remote session access across SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server protocols.
Delinea Platform is developed by Delinea. Keeper Privileged Access Management is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Delinea Platform and Keeper Privileged Access Management serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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