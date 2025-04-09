Delinea Platform: Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and inventory of human, machine, and AI identities, Identity posture and threat analysis with continuous assessment, Centralized credential and secrets vaulting with rotation..

Keeper Privileged Access Management: Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets, Zero-knowledge and zero-trust architecture with end-to-end encryption, Remote session access across SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server protocols..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.