Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. StealthMole Telegram Tracker is a commercial digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Enterprise security and fraud teams investigating organized cybercrime will find StealthMole Telegram Tracker essential because it's one of the few tools that actually maps criminal infrastructure across Telegram's public and private channels at scale. The relational analysis capability catches connections between dealers, scam networks, and stolen credential markets that keyword search alone would miss, and NIST DE.CM coverage confirms continuous monitoring of these high-velocity channels. Skip this if your team needs to investigate consumer-facing threats or social engineering; Telegram OSINT only pays off when you're actively hunting organized crime cells or tracking specific criminal markets over time.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram.
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs StealthMole Telegram Tracker for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
StealthMole Telegram Tracker: OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserved Telegram OSINT for investigations, Advanced search and filtering with keywords and search operators, Coverage of public and private Telegram groups, channels, and chat logs..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. StealthMole Telegram Tracker differentiates with Privacy-preserved Telegram OSINT for investigations, Advanced search and filtering with keywords and search operators, Coverage of public and private Telegram groups, channels, and chat logs.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. StealthMole Telegram Tracker is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and StealthMole Telegram Tracker serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint, Investigation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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