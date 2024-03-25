DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

StealthMole Telegram Tracker: OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserved Telegram OSINT for investigations, Advanced search and filtering with keywords and search operators, Coverage of public and private Telegram groups, channels, and chat logs..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.