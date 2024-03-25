Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PAGO Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for indicators of compromise across hacker forums and leak sites will get the most from StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring; its AI-based crawling surfaces threats faster than manual monitoring and the real-time alerts cut alert fatigue by triggering only on customized indicators relevant to your organization. The platform maps connections between threat actors and compromised data through Data Canvas visualization, directly supporting NIST DE.AE adverse event analysis. Skip this if your team lacks resources to act on dark web intelligence or if you need post-breach response workflows built into the tool itself; StealthMole is detection-focused, not incident management.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts. built by PAGO Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring differentiates with AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring is developed by PAGO Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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