DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts. built by PAGO Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.